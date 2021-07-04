A water advisory had been posted for Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach following a test conducted on June 29, 2021 that identified higher than normal levels of bacteria. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Water advisory lifted for Okanagan Beach in Penticton

Water tests on July 3 record normal levels of bacteria

The water advisory posted for Okanagan beach between the SS Sicamous and the Peach on July 2, 2021 has been lifted.

Tests conducted on July 3, showed normal levels of bacteria.

Five times the acceptable amount of E. coli was found in the water at Okanagan beach on July 2.

The test conducted on June 29 found 2000 colony-forming units of E. coli per 100 ml of water — more than 1600 units over the acceptable amount.

The city of Penticton posted an advisory warning swimmers about the situation at Okanagan Lake Beach Friday (June 2) evening.

“Authorities do not believe anyone will become sick, but are still asking swimmers to take a number of precautions,” reads the advisory.

High E. coli levels prompted a warning from the city for the beach at Marina Way earlier in June.

