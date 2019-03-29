Water advisory issued for Falcon Ridge in Kelowna

The regional district recommends that those with lowered immune systems should boil water

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a water quality advisory notice for residents on the Falcon Ridge water system.

Approximately 55 properties connected to the Falcon Ridge system off of Highway 33 are affected, according to the regional district in a news release.

Increased turbidity in the water system source has resulted in water quality that might impact some residents. Interior Health has been consulted and roadside sign notices will be in place advising of the water advisory, the release said.

It’s recommended that Falcon Ridge water customers follow Interior Health guidelines, especially those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, children and those wishing additional precautions. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water, the release said.

This precautionary water quality advisory will continue until further notice.

For more information visit the regional district website water system webpage (regionaldistrict.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

edit@kelownacapnews.com
