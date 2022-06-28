Water advisory in place for West Kelowna’s Lakeview-Rose Valley

The advisory is in place until further notice

A water advisory has been put in place for the Lakeview-Rose Valley service area in West Kelowna.

The City of West Kelowna and Interior Health has put the advisory in place until further notice because of seasonal turbidity in the Rose Valley Reservoir.

When water becomes turbid, it can affect the chlorine disinfection process. Because of this, bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms can attach to suspended particles, which act as a shield against chlorine.

During a water advisory, it is recommended that children, the elderly, and those with a weakened immune system boil water before using or seeking an alternative source.

The city says the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads has safe drinking water where people can fill up their bottles hands-free.

For more information, or to see if you’re affected, click here.

