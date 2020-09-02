Customers on the Killiney Beach Water System are under a water advisory as of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (File photo)

Water advisory in effect near Fintry

Work underway at Killiney Beach water infrastructure prompts precautionary warning

A water advisory is in effect for customers using the Killiney Beach water system off Westside Road around six kilometres north of Fintry.

This advisory affects 290 properties in the Killiney Beach subdivision.

The precautionary move was required following some upgrades made to infrastructure Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The Udell Pressure Reducing Valve chamber and associated water main are being replaced and roadside notices are in place advising residents of the water advisory.

Now, Regional District of Central Okanagan Engineering Services crews are flushing the system to remove any impurities that may have entered the system while work was underway.

As a precaution, its recommended newborns, elderly and those with compromised or weakened immune systems boil their water before drinking or using to wash food, make beverages or brush teeth. Water should be boiled for at least one minute.

Customers may also choose to use bottled or distilled water until the advisory is lifted.

The water advisory will remain in effect until testing confirms the water is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

For more information, visit the Regional District website at rdco.com/water.

COVID-19 cancels Coldstream program, shuffles meeting
COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

