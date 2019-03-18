IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence. (Black Press Media file photo)

Watchdog called after man who yelled racial slurs at B.C. vigil hurt during arrest

BC RCMP say man was ‘acting suspiciously’ at prayer vigil for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

A police watchdog is investigating after a man was hurt while being arrested for yelling racial slurs at a Lower Mainland vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque shootings.

In a release sent Monday afternoon, BC RCMP say they have called the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) to examine Sunday’s arrest in Surrey.

Police say officers attended a prayer vigil at Surrey Civic Plaza at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 17). The vigil was being held held for victims of the recent New Zealand mosque shootings that killed at least 50 people.

Police say a man was “acting suspiciously” and was allegedly yelling racial slurs and taking photos of both police vehicles and people in the area.

SEE ALSO: Surrey man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

BC RCMP say the man was arrested and while officers tried to take him into custody, he was injured. The man was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for “non-life threatening injuries.”

In a release sent late Monday afternoon, IIO says the man needed surgery.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

IIO BC is a civilian oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers that result in death or serious harm to determine whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

Surrey is scheduled to host another vigil for the New Zealand mosque shootings on Friday at Holland Park.


