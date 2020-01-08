Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx went over all 125 events scheduled for the 60th Winter Carnival on Tuesday, Jan. 7, during media night at the Schubert Centre. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

The ’60s will be back in full swing come February with the return of the Vernon Winter Carnival — appropriately celebrating its 60th anniversary.

More than 120 events will take place during the 10-day festival across the city and executive director Vicki Proulx said there’s something for everyone.

Several events from carnivals’ past will be returning next month, Proulx said, highlighting the return of the ice palace, jam can curling and ice carving as events to look forward to.

This year, the carnival, presented by Valley First, has expanded its marketing into international markets. Using funds awarded through the Western Economic Diversification Canada grant, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society created an out-of-market campaign to reach tourists far beyond the Okanagan.

Proulx said the ad campaigns were sent through the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and into Spokane, Washington and overseas to attract some new faces to the ever-growing festival, selling Vernon as a winter tourist destination.

The Regional District of North Okanagan chair Kevin Acton said selling that idea shouldn’t be difficult this year.

“Everyone knows it’s winter in Vernon,” he told dozens of guests at the Schubert Centre Tuesday night.

For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

The Winter Carnival Society loosely estimates that as many as 30,000 people attend events at the Winter Carnival on average.

The Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off Feb. 7 and runs through Feb. 16, 2020.

