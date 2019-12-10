WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Vernon firefighters are responding to a house fire in the 6400 block of Blue Jay Road.

The home is fully involved. Two fire trucks are on scene with BC Ambulance and hydro.

The homeowner said he was out of the house looking for an element for his upstairs range, but when he came home around 11:30 a.m., he thought he saw smoke.

When he went in, he found the basement full of smoke that forced him out.

The homeowner believes the fire started in the basement near the wood stove, which was in use at the time.

No one else was in the house. The homeowner noted the house is insured.

At 12:33 p.m., power was cut to the home.

More information to come.

