WATCH: Vehicle fire doused near Vernon storage centre

The fire off Highway 97 was in close proximity to storage units, trailers and other vehicles

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a vehicle fire that sparked dangerously close to nearby structures Wednesday.

BX Swan Lake crews were called to the Highway 97 blaze at Sentinel Storage shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Smoke could be seen from a distance billowing from the vehicle, which was parked 10 to 20 feet from a row of storage units and next to trailers and over vehicles.

Within minutes of crews’ arrival the thick black smoke dissipated. Firefighters fully extinguished the blaze soon after and cleared the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Staff at Sentinel Storage said the incident is under investigation.

RCMP was also requested to attend the scene.

Crews are dousing a vehicle fire off Hwy97 in Vernon, where smoke is billowing near storage units at Sentinel Storage. @VernonNews #Vernonbc pic.twitter.com/gzmwT9Thwq — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) March 31, 2021

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

READ MORE: Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire