WATCH THE VIDEO: Princeton protesters join convoy to the border

Approximately 50 people met for a freedom rally at the Princeton and District Arena on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

The brief gathering included the singing of the national anthem, and ended with a speech from organizer and local resident Sean Beebe.

Then approximately 20 vehicles convoyed out of the parking lot, crossing the Brown Bridge and travelling down Bridge Street towards Highway 3. They stated an intent of meeting up with like-minded protesters in Hedley, Keremeos, Kaleden and Osoyoos, before hitting the U.S.-Canada border.

Beebe encouraged those in the crowd to conduct themselves peacefully, recommending when people reach the border they pull over on the side of the road.

“I’m not personally advocating for blocking the borders…I personally won’t be blocking the anything,” he said, while noting “I think we are at the point that civil disobedience is required for our government to hear us.”

Beebe added: “Everyone, at the end of the day, is responsible for their own actions. Everyone needs to be acting peacefully for this cause to move forward.”

The arena rally included police presence in the form of two RCMP officers, one in a BC Highway Patrol pick up truck, and another driving an unmarked SUV.

“We are just here to make sure everyone stays safe,” an officer told the Spotlight.

