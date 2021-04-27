Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Spallumcheen wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon is currently being held, BC Wildfire Services says, and 10 firefighters remain on scene Tuesday, April 27.

The fire, reported shortly after 2 p.m. along the railway tracks off Otter Lake Cross Roads in Spallumcheen, is likely to put up smoke from the centre today, which may be visible from the highway.

Crews from the Enderby, Armstrong and Spallumcheen fire departments and BC Wildfire Service, with mutual aid assistance from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, worked to control the wildfire behind the Tolko mill as a helicopter bucketed from above.

Firefighters protected a nearby farmhouse as the wind pushed the flames over 20 hectares of land. BC Wildfire Services said although that was the maximum measurement, there are still pockets of unburnt fuel within the perimeter.

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level No. 1 Emergency Operation Centre in response to the Harris Reserve fire. It was deactivated before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The township offered its thanks to Armstrong, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments for the aid in their efforts ensuring the Ministry of Forests had the required resources on scene.

“The Ministry staff were integral to ensuring our community had the resources it needed to successfully suppress the fire,” a statement reads. “Thank you to all their crews for their quick response times and for managing the wildfire.”

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Water main break reduces Vernon highway traffic to single lane

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study
Next story
New garbage carts could carry future composting in Vernon

Just Posted

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a woman inside a Vernon home at The Rise. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read