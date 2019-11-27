WATCH: Slopes open tomorrow at SilverStar

SilverStar Mountain Resort is set to open its slopes with some of the best early-season conditions in the province this Thursday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kickoff another amazing season on the slopes at SilverStar,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said. “Our 100 per cent all-natural snow surface is fantastic with good coverage and plenty of runs for everyone to enjoy.”

The Comet Six-Pack Express, Gondola, Silver Queen and Discovery Magic Carpet will open Nov. 28 giving skiers and snowboarders access to more than 25 runs.

Two lanes of Tube Town will also be open for business this weekend, but skaters will have to wait a bit until Brewers Pond is open to the public — mini snowmobiles, too.

“Early-season conditions are looking great, and it’s looking like nothing but sunshine going into the weekend,” Deacon said.

Early risers will be treated to hot chocolate and donuts at 8 a.m., a half-hour before lifts are switched on for the 2019-20 season.

Forty-five kilometres of Nordic skiing is available for cross-country skiers and the conditions look amazing, Deacon said.

The kickoff weekend is packed full of family friendly events including the annual Christmas Light Up on Friday, an art show at Gallery Odin on Saturday (1-8 p.m.) and live music at the Red Antler — plus the return of the popular Sunday Roast.

