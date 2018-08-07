WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

A video recorded inside a Chilliwack nail salon shows the unhappy altercation between several employees and a female customer in her 20s.

The above video, which was filmed by an employee of HD Nails—where the incident occurred—was originally posted by the salon, but it was soon pulled after quickly going viral.

But not before members of the community used their phones to perform a screen record, thus saving the video from deletion.

In it, Ashley Deshaies can be seen batting away five different employees and heard screaming, “Don’t f—-ing touch me!” as she tries to get out of the salon.

And although the start of the blowup wasn’t caught on film, the video shows Deshaies yelling at the technician, “When I asked you to fix my nails, you would not fix my nails. They’re all different lengths, you guys didn’t even finish my toes. It looks horrible.”

Saying she’d have to pay another salon to fix her nails, Deshaies offered 50 per cent of the cost, but refused to pay the price in full.

After arriving on the scene, Deshaies’ step-father and his friend begin filming the altercation from the outside while on the phone with 911.

“I will break this window down,” Bernard Besier can be heard saying. “(The cop) better be here in ten seconds.”

As the videos spread on social media, so did the commentary, which attempted to decide who was at fault based on the court of public opinion.

However, when the RCMP showed up, nobody was arrested, and Deshaies was ordered to pay a portion of her bill.

@SarahGawdin
Sarah.Gawdin@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowy Mountain fire holds size
Next story
B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Just Posted

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Feds jump in to fund invasive mussels research in B.C.

Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Hot weather returning to the Okanagan

Temperatures may rise as high as 40 C by mid-week

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

BC Fruit Trees unveils high-tech sorter

The automated production line uses cameras to sort and grade peaches, nectarines, and apples.

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Snowy Mountain fire holds size

The Snowy Mountain fire did not grow overnight Tuesday and remains 40 per cent contained

Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Most Read