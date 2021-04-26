Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)

Penticton Regional Hospital clinical operations manager Anne Morgenstern inside a new care area at the PRH emergency department. (photo courtesy of Interior Health)

WATCH: Penticton hospital’s emergency department is tripling in size

Each treatment room will have a door for privacy and infection control

  • Apr. 26, 2021 10:30 a.m.
  • News

To say Anne Morgenstern has a strong connection to health care in Penticton might be putting it lightly.

Morgenstern, the clinical operations manager in Penticton Regional Hospital’s emergency department, comes from a family of health care professionals.

Her late mother enjoyed a 30-year nursing career, which included a stint working together with her daughter at PRH when Morgenstern was a student nurse.

And there was that time when she was six and ended up at PRH after a scuffle with her brother resulted in a severed finger and a trip to the emergency department.

“I remember quite clearly as a six-year-old being in the ED which was three stretchers at the time,” said Morgenstern. “Where we have come since then is quite remarkable. We have slowly expanded, but this particular expansion is going to be amazing. So many things are going to improve, especially when you are talking about patient safety and patient confidentiality.”

The current expansion is part of a major renovation in the PRH emergency department that is Phase 2 of the David E. Kampe Tower project. Renovations are ongoing in the PRH emergency department, along with the pharmacy and the material stores area at PRH.

Emergency is Tripling in Size

The emergency department is getting the most significant upgrade, and will nearly triple in size upon completion. There is also an completely new exam room.

“It’s a big increase in the amount of space we will have and that affects all spaces of the ED,” she said. “There will be more room for waiting when patients enter the lobby. We’ve worked really hard to gain some efficiencies for patients so they aren’t moving from spot to spot.

“Each treatment area is a room with a door which improves privacy and enhances infection prevention and control. We’ve added some more comfortable chairs in areas for minor treatment and some recliners which will add to patient comfort.”

The emergency department renovation is complex and is taking place in phases to allow for the department to remain open. Another new area is opening at the end of April. However, patients may find longer wait times than expected as certain areas need to close to allow renovations to take place.

The complexity of the project has meant staff have had to be nimble, keeping patient care front and centre while work has gone on.

“I can’t say enough about my team,” said Morgenstern. “When we got into the meat and potatoes of the renovation, we were squeezed with construction all around us. On top of that, we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. There isn’t a day that goes by that staff don’t have to face new challenges. I’m so proud of the patience and resilience of everyone involved. And in the end, patient care is going to be enhanced so we have our eyes on the prize.”

While the renovation is underway, people who need emergency care should still go to the hospital.

Clinics still Open for Urgent Care

However, if you need to see a physician within 24 to 48 hours for urgent care, contact your family physician or nurse practitioner. If you do not have a primary care provider, or your regular care provider is unavailable, consider visiting the Penticton Urgent and Primary Care Centre, located at 101-437 Martin St., or call 250-770-3696 for an appointment.

Other options for care include local walk-in clinics:

• Apple Plaza Walk-In – 1848 Main St. – 250-493-5228

• Peach City Medical – 2111 Main St. – 250-276-5050

• Summerland After Hours Clinic – 200-13009 Rosedale Ave. – 250-404-4242

READ ALSO: Okanagan firefighters train for wildfire season

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire
Next story
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Just Posted

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for four open director's positions on the board of directors. (Lake Country Chamber of Commerce)
COVID recovery: Lake Country to hire business engagement advisory

Money coming from Economic Trust of the Southern Interior

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby will undergo some followup work in May after being closed in the fall of 2020 for structural repairs. The work will result in some part-time closures of the bridge to road traffic. (Morning Star - file photo)
Followup work slated for bridge east of Enderby

Baxter Bridge to undergo four or possibly five days of work in mid-May

School District 71 has been taking a look at school bus safety. Photo by Mike Chouinard
New school bus fees on board for Vernon families

Those attending Montessori, French Immersion among the hardest hit

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32. (Contributed)
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

Most Read