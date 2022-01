Wildlife advisory put into effect between Riverside Drive and Wharf Street around 4 p.m. on Dec. 31

Motorists are asked to watch for wild horses on Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton.

According to DriveBC, a wildlife advisory was put into effect between Riverside Drive and Wharf Street around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 31.

The next update on the situation will be Saturday, Jan. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

