WATCH: Manhole gushes water on Vernon highway

Tuesday’s downpour saw streets, parks and highways affected by pooling water

A Vernon Morning Star reader submitted footage of a ‘geyser’ from a manhole cover along Highway 97 during a rain event Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Uta Van Ziffle - Contributed)

Tuesday afternoon’s rain event saw water pooling on highways around Vernon and Hospital Hill was no exception.

A Vernon Morning Star reader submitted footage captured of a ‘geyser’ coming from a manhole cover on Highway 97 across from the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“Cars (were) still racing up the highway, oblivious of the potential danger,” Uta Van Ziffle said. “Some did slow down or stop to change lanes.”

Ziffle said the footage was taped after things had “calmed down significantly.”

“Eventually, a city worker came and put the cover back in place.”

The downpour also closed Polson Park to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to stay off the turf and away from the water and creek banks.

City of Vernon crews have closed a portion of the road at 24th Avenue and 34A Street due to localized flooding.

Crews are now checking manhole covers throughout the city that may have moved during Tuesday afternoons heavy downpour.

Motorists are asked to slow down while travelling as some streets may have experienced flooding while storm sewer systems may have been temporarily overwhelmed.

Environment Canada is forecasting rain showers to continue through Tuesday evening and residents should take precautions around all local creeks as water levels may rise unexpectedly.

The City of Vernon will post updates as they become available at vernon.ca/flooding.

