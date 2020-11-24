WATCH LIVE: Vernon-Monashee MLA sworn in

BC NDP Harwinder Sandhu was officially elected Sunday, Nov. 8 after mail-in ballots were counted

Vernon-Monashee’s newly-elected MLA Harwinder Sandhu of the BC NDP party is being sworn in today.

Sandhu was officially elected Sunday, Nov. 8, after mail-in and absentee ballots were counted over two and a half days.

The Vernon nurse garnered 10,222 votes to unseat three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster, who collected 9,798 votes, a difference of 424 votes.

Sandhu becomes the first NDP candidate to win the riding since the 1980s. She had trailed Foster by 182 votes at the end of election night, Oct. 24.

