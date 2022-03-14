WATCH: Kelowna towing owner remembered with truck procession

Brian’s Towing owner Dave Jones passed away Feb. 15 from heart failure. Friends threw him a perfect sendoff Saturday, March 12: a tow truck funeral procession from Kelowna to Vernon and back. (Facebook photo)

Family and friends of Kelowna towing company owner Dave Jones, from Brian’s Towing, have been racking their brains on how to give him the perfect sendoff.

Jones, born in 1960, died Feb. 15 of heart failure. He spent nearly 40 years in the towing business – the last eight as the owner of Brian’s Towing.

For someone who meant so much to his family, friends and those in the trucking and towing industry, how do you say goodbye in a meaningful way?

You have a celebration of life followed by a parade of tow trucks in his honour, which occurred Saturday, March 12.

“He would have been proud as hell of his send-off,” said Brian’s Towing employee Trevor Wilson.

The red tow truck that Jones used to drive led the procession, which went from Kelowna to Vernon and back. More than a dozen trucks had their lights flashing and honked horns at onlookers and supporters.

“Dave was very passionate about his work, and without his leadership and knowledge we believe Brian’s wouldn’t be in the position it is,” said the company on its Facebook page. “We would love to honour his hard work.”

Jones spent three weeks fighting for his life in hospital, according to his partner in business and life, Elise Beaupre. She asked for people to share memories of Jones and 60 people complied on social media. Another 20 shared the news of Jones’ passing.

“Thanks to all of you for being part of his life,” wrote Beaupre. “Thanks especially to our families, children, grandbabies; for the joy you brought to him. Special thanks to all of the friends and family that provided emotional support to myself and to his son and daughter-in-law, and my children during the past weeks.

“Thanks also to my ‘Brian’s’ family who kept things running while I navigated this really tough time. You’re all amazing. I know he had many friends and acquaintances throughout his 38 years in the towing business and will be missed by all.”

A family funeral will take place at a later date.

A funeral procession of tow trucks from Kelowna to Vernon and back was held Saturday, March 12, for Brian’s Towing owner Dave Jones, who died Feb. 15. Jones’ truck is seen leading the procession into Vernon. (Tanya Taylor Photo)

