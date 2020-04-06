WATCH: Kelowna songwriters release health care workers video tribute

The couple recently asked for selfies from frontline workers to include in the music video

Kelowna couple Jim and Kim Rhindress put out an ask for selfies from health care workers to include in a music video.

Now, the song and video are finished.

Titled “Health Care Heroes”, the song was recorded in Kelowna and Vernon’s Silk Road Studio created the video using footage of the couple and the hundreds of selfies of health care workers.

The couple said they were overwhelmed by the response they received.

“Photos poured in from all over the world as far away as Berlin, Toronto, Boston and Nunavut. It has really struck a chord with so many people who feel helpless right now and want to honour those on the frontlines fighting this disease,” they said.

They said they received more photos than they could use in the video, so they created a Facebook group called “COVID Health Care Heroes” where people can continue to post photos of their personal heroes.

READ MORE: Kelowna couple writing tribute song to health care workers

READ MORE: Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

