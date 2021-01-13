WATCH: Kelowna RCMP looking for assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP is looking for this man caught on surveillance. (Kelowna RCMP)

Police have released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect

Kelowna RCMP are seeking help identifying a suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in November.

Police have released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Authorities explain that just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 a woman was walking in the area of Dodd Rd. and Bach Rd. with two other people, when a man ran up and grabbed her inappropriately.

The man fled on foot, and was last seen in the area of Hemlock Road.

He has been described as a Caucasian male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black non-medical face mask, a grey jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.

“We are releasing this video in the hopes that someone will recognize this man and come forward,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“The victim was uninjured in this unprovoked assault but was extremely shaken. If you know who this might be, we are asking that you contact investigators immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
