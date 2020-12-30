Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)

WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured North Okanagan snowmobiler

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Vernon Search and Rescue sprang into action Tuesday to help bring an injured North Okanagan snowmobiler to safety.

VSAR members were called to assist BC Ambulance Service with the rescue in the Hunters Range area near Enderby Dec. 29.

Rescue team members on snowmobiles worked together with a heli-winch team, along with some local snowboarders who were at the scene with the injured person.

“Difficult terrain and poor weather contributed to the rescue being challenging,” VSAR said in a social media post along with video of the rescue.

The injured snowmobiler was extracted from the hillside by helicopter and transferred into the care of a nearby Air Ambulance team.

VSAR members said if not for several factors, the incident could have had a less fortunate ending.

“The injured snowmobiler was lucky that those individuals nearby the accident had significant first aid skills, had good communications with first responders, and that the time of day gave aerial rescue teams sufficient daylight for the task.”

VSAR reminded snowmobilers and outdoor enthusiasts to always be prepared with proper gear and to file a trip plan with family and friends before heading to the back country.

READ MORE: Crash east of Sicamous closes lane of Highway 1

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Search and Rescuevideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision
Next story
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Just Posted

Micah Manhas shows with her arms how excited she is for Christmas, at the Tree of Hope light up on Nov. 26. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope exceeds $100K goal

More than $100,000 in matched donations to the Child Advocacy Centre; campaign to continue until Jan. 5

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will have a late opening date this year due to a deadly rabbit virus. (Facebook/Christina Bombaek)
Lake Country bunny sanctuary places third place in grant competition

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary operator feeling hopeful after community supported them in competition

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Highway 97, from Vernon to Kelowna, has certainly improved since the time when this photo was taken in 1925 beside a frozen Wood Lake in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #1356)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at an icy Highway 97 in Lake Country around 1925

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang onto silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A staff member at The Hamlets in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 29, 2020. (Hamlets file photo)
Third North Okanagan care home hit with coronavirus

Team member at The Hamlets tests positive for COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)
WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured North Okanagan snowmobiler

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Most Read