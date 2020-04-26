WATCH: Geese check out Okanagan city’s Main Street

This goose family went for a leisurely stroll down Vernon’s Main Street Saturday, April 25. (Dave Deshane photo)

Vernon realtor Dave Deshane came across a unique family wandering down 30th Avenue in Vernon Saturday.

Deshane was heading to his office at 1 p.m., April 25, when he spotted seven geese – parents and five little goslings – waltzing down the sidewalk at a leisurely pace.

“They were on 30th Avenue, had just crossed 31st Street heading west, when I parked and went to watch,” said Deshane, who filmed a video of the geese brood and posted it to his Facebook account. “The gaggle decided they should cross 30th Avenue but did not use the crosswalk. A lady made sure that they crossed safely.”

Deshane said the birds then had a temporary delay at the curb west of Nolan’s Drugs.

“All the goslings eventually got up the curb,” he said. “I then escorted them down to 32nd Street and I thought they would keep heading to the (BX-Swan Lake) creek. They waited patiently at the old RBC building as there were humans at the intersection. When the light changed and the humans moved on, they started heading west again.”

Deshane said the geese, however, turned at the intersection, headed north on the sidewalk, then turned east into an alleyway, heading back toward Cenotaph Park.

“They were just out for a casual walk, the gander checked reflections in the window,” said Deshane. “Maybe they were doing some window shopping.”

Deshane there are geese on top of assorted buildings in the downtown core.

