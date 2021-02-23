Caitlin Potts

WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

It has been five years since Caitlin Potts disappeared, last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016.

For the last five years, the Enderby woman’s family has continued to look for answers and her mother is asking once more for the community’s assistance in finding those answers.

The BC RCMP Southeast District said in a statement that as the investigation progressed, investigators believed that criminality was involved in the then 27-year-old’s disappearance, leading to them handling the file.

In April 2017, surveillance footage of Potts was released, showing her entering Hudson’s Bay at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna. The clip was from Feb. 21, 2016.

“Over the past five years, Major Crime investigators have received, analyzed and investigated 25 public tips and pursued hundreds of investigative leads in the case,” BC RCMP Major Crime Section operations officer Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said.

“Although Caitlin has not been found yet, the Southeast District Major Crime Unit remains committed to finding out what has happened to Caitlin so that we can provide answers to her friends, family and loved ones.”

BC RCMP said officers continue to look for new leads and information. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

