A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)

WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

A group of Apex Mountain locals got together recently to celebrate Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Residents at Apex constructed a small mannequin with a large head modelled after the 45th U.S. president and affectionately nicknamed the creation “Trumpty Dumpty.”

After Joe Biden was officially projected to win the election (Nov. 7), the group attached the Trump mannequin to a pair skis and ceremoniously sent him down the hill.

As it turns out, Trumpty Dumpty is not that nimble. The mannequin suffered quite the fall, causing his oversized head to become detached from his body.

Check out a video of the crash below:

Joe Biden was forecasted as the winner of the U.S. presidential election Nov. 7, after days of tallying mail-in votes. Trump has so far refused to accept the election results, taking to Twitter to claim that the election was rigged against him and that he actually won.

Twitter has flagged many of the president’s tweets for misinformation.

No evidence of voter fraud has been found to have occurred in the election. Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Donald Trump

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead
Next story
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Just Posted

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases over three days

The total cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 1,088

A group of Apex Mountain residents sent “Trumpty Dumpty” down a run that was a little beyond his skill level Nov. 7, 2020. (John Davis / Facebook)
WATCH: Apex Mountain locals dump Trump

Trumpty Dumpty promised a wall, Trumpty Dumpty had a great a fall

—Image: Flair Air
Two more flights to Kelowna with COVID-19 cases on board

The exposures happened on Nov. 5 and 9

Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon, comes to the Towne Theatre Nov. 26 for three showings in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Vernon stars in Spider-Man movie

Film in support of Canadian Mental Health Association debuts Nov. 26

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a face mask mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, November 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada surpasses 300,000 COVID cases, more than 100,000 in past month

Canada could reach the 400,000 total case milestone by early December, if the current trajectory holds up

Unbuilders owner Adam Corneil with employee Erin Watkins in front of a deconstructed hearth. Unbuilders crews carefully deconstruct old homes to rescue as many reusable materials as possible, including old-growth timber. (Unbuilders photo)
B.C. deconstruction company ignites Dragons’ Den interest

Unbuilders deconstructs and salvages old buildings instead of sending them to landfill

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Several residents from the Cliffs in Vernon stand outside in the rain as Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a reported water break on Nov. 16, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
BREAKING: North Okanagan apartment evacuates in sprinkler mishap

Emergency Social Services, City of Vernon called in wake of water damage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Family reluctantly ends ground search for Jordan Naterer. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
Ground search for missing Manning Park hiker ends while family continues to look for clues

‘We need something. We need a tent. We need a piece of clothing,’ says mother

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read