UPDATE: Vernon house fire under control

Single-lane traffic remains in effect on Highway 97 in both directions

Grey smoke continues to billow from an abandoned house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services are on scene Oct. 21 to extinguish the structure fire that broke out before 7:30 a.m.

“The fire is under control, but it is still burning,” City of Vernon communications director Christy Poirier said.

Firefighters have not been able to gain full access to the interior of the home, so heavy equipment is being brought in to pull portions of the building apart for better access.

Traffic is flowing well, City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said around 11:30 a.m. Both southbound lanes on Highway 97 have since reopened and one northbound lane is open. A small portion in the northbound lane at 39th Avenue remains blocked off while crews are still on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Multiple fire apparatus and about 15 firefighters are on scene alongside Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro, the City of Vernon said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Vintage Vernon BC shared some historical images of the home that was built in 1901.

The home was a designated heritage property but was later deleted off the register in 2005, according to Greater Vernon Museum and Archives community engagement coordinator Gwyneth Evans.

The home had fallen in disrepair over the years.

More information to come.

Vintage Vernon BC shared an image of the house on Highway 97 and 39th Avenue taken in 1911. The photo, which was contributed by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows the home 10 years after it was built. Dolly McClusky, a resident of the home, is seen standing on the porch. (Vintage Vernon BC - Facebook)