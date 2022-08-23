Fortis is working on Highway 97 in Kaleden to backfill an exposed gas main on Tuesday. (RDOS)

Washout causes exposed gas main on Highway 97 in Penticton

Fortis said the exposed line was due to a previous washout on the highway in Kaleden

Fortis BC is responding to an exposed gas main at 346 Highway 97 in Kaleden.

The gas main was exposed due to a previous washout on the highway. Fortis will be working on the side of the highway to backfill the area.

Watch for crews working on Tuesday. There is no further information about the washout or when it happened. Work on the exposed gas main shouldn’t impact traffic flow.

READ MORE: Safety improvements to dangerous Highway 97 and 3A intersection near Penticton delayed

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan woman desperately searches for missing ex-husband
Next story
Driver airlifted off Highway 3 after serious crash near Similkameen Falls

Just Posted

Proposed site for Wild Things Rehabilitation Society. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council wild about animal rehab

Kevin Bennett has declared his candidacy for Peachland council. (Photo/Kevin Bennett vote4peachland.ca)
Peachland business owner looking to zip into new adventure on council

Crash near Spall Road. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
Vehicle crashes off Highway 97 onto sidewalk in Kelowna

(Photo - @THR/Twitter)
Morning Start: Will Ferrell