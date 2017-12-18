Warriors head to break after 3-point weekend

West Kelowna rallies in third period Sunday to tie Powell River in last game before Xmas

West Kelowna Warriors forward Lucas Cullen goes hard to the net against Powell River in BCHL action Sunday afternoon at Royal LePage Place. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contibutor

The West Kelowna Warriors weren’t about to head into the festive season on a losing note.

The Warriors overcame a three-goal deficit in the final eight minutes of the third period to earn a 6-6 tie with the Power River Kings Sunday in BCHL action at Royal LePage Place.

A thrilling end to the afternoon sees the Warriors come from a 6-3 3rd period deficit and tie the @BCHLKings 6-6 to head into the Xmas break #BCHL pic.twitter.com/DpOrDWTHuH — West-K Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) December 18, 2017

Jared Marino scored the equalizer with 1:02 left in the third period in West Kelowna’s final game prior to the Christmas break.

The teams the played through two scoreless overtime sessions to earn a point each.

Down 6-3, Chase Dubois scored at 12:24, followed by Michael Lombardi at 17:29 to set the stage for Marino’s game-tying marker.

Jake Harrison, who last week committed to Michigan Tech for the 2018-19 season, was a key presence on the Warriors’ blue line with a goal and two assists.

The tie followed a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Penticton Vees on Friday night at Royal LePage and stopped a two-game slide for West Kelowna.

Dubois’ game-opening goal at 10:37 of the first period prompted a shower of stuffed toys as the Warriors hosted their annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The stuffed toys were collected and will be distributed throughout the community of West Kelowna.

The Warriors (18-15-1-1) next action following the Christmas break is Friday, Dec. 29 at home to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

