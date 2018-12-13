Members of the RCMP talk strategy at the scene of a fatal shooting at an apartment building at Creston Avenue and Comox Street in 2017. Western News file photo

Warrant issued for South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges

Sylvain Modeste Demers is wanted on a warrant

According to court documents, a warrant was issued at Penticton provincial court on Wednesday for a man facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting.

Charges were sworn for one count of manslaughter on Sylvain Modeste Demers in late October, related to the shooting that took place at a Creston Avenue apartment in 2017. Demers was released on a recognizance and was to abide by a number of conditions, the reasons given by the judge to allow his release are part of a publication ban.

Related: Bail given to man charged with manslaughter

RCMP were called to a residence around 10:30 a.m. on April 26, 2017 for shots being fired. Neighbours told the Western News that they heard a loud bang, screaming and then saw a man holding his stomach where he had been shot.

Related: Neighbour recounts shooting in Penticton

Randall Toews was found deceased and a suspect was taken into custody. He was later released by RCMP without charges, who commented at the time that it was an isolated incident, the parties knew each other and they did not feel the public was at risk.

