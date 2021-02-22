Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)

Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Warm spring-like weather is finally making its way into the Okanagan-Shuswap region, with temperatures forecast to be above average over the next few days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said usually, spring temperatures in the region get up to 4 C but this past weekend saw highs of 7 to 8 C.

“For this week, we’re looking at perhaps a few days way above average like 9 to 10 degrees today,” he said.

“The weekend again could be above average, with 6 to 8 degrees, something like that. There will be a few cooler days in between, maybe getting to 4 to 6 degrees from Tuesday through to Friday.”

The spring-like weather means the region could likely see rain, snow and a rain-snow mix from Wednesday to Thursday. In higher terrain, the snow may collect and in lower elevations but could melt away throughout the day.

As for an actual spring forecast, Lundquist said to expect a cold March.

“For most of Western Canada, spring is looking to be colder than average, and it’s a shift from what we were looking at a month ago.”

“Sometimes, these models do flip back and forth, but it scares me a bit that the trend is towards colder though,” he said.

Daytime temperatures won’t dip below zero, but Lundquist said to expect the frost to come during the night.

“We won’t see deep arctic air like we did that took us way into the minus temperatures,” he said.

He said the colder temperatures this spring will cancel out the warmth and mild winter we just had. He said this means spring may be a bit delayed, but shouldn’t have too much of an adverse effect on crops.

“March and April are the months when the weather warms up rapidly, so yes, it will warm up. It’s just that maybe, it’ll be a bit slower than usual this year.”

READ: Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association
Next story
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Just Posted

A Winfield woman was struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in Lake Country on Feb. 18, 2021, and remains in serious condition. (Google Maps)
Lake Country woman struck by vehicle in ICU

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

https://www.investkelowna.com/
Kelowna area is the fastest growing in B.C.

The Kelowna CMA is also the fourth fastest growing in Canada

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19. (RCMP photo)
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Parents should have been involved in decision to shave Grade 6 student’s head. (Lachlan Labere – Black PRess)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Prince George woman who threatened to ‘open fire’ on day care gets 2 years probation

A daycare and school were locked down due to the threats

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton man guilty in 2019 beach attack to be sentenced via video

Thomas Kruger-Allen will learn his fate for the attack that left the victim with long-term injuries

Most Read