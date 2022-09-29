The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)

Warm weather will stick around in the Okanagan, says meteorologist

Kelowna and Penticton saw temperatures 5 to 10 C warmer than average in September

Environment Canada is saying we can expect “August-like” temperatures into early-October .

Daytime highs in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this month remain in the low to mid-20s, according to Environment Climate Change Canada, who say temperatures have been 5-10 degrees Celsius warmer than normal to start the new season.

“That’s the kind of weather we usually see at the end of summer,” said Derek Lee, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, a federal department that recognizes the start of fall on Sept. 1.

“Our forecast is saying that much of B.C., including the Interior, will see above-average temperatures at least into October, with temperatures set to moderate near normal in November.”

Lee added that the clear and sunny September skies have come with a noticeable lack of rain, particularly in the Kelowna area. The city has seen four millimetres of precipitation during the month, just 11 per cent of its all-time September average.

Penticton’s 15 millimetres of precipitation, meanwhile, falls 40 per cent short of meeting its all-time monthly average.

“There’s no real precipitation or clouds coming in until we get to the second week of October,” Lee explained. “When we’re seeing a long period of high-pressure systems just dominating the Interior. It’s not good for the drought. We definitely need to see that rain coming back at some point.”

Forecasts in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon say daytime highs will range from 23 to 25 C for the first two days of October. A mix of sun and clouds, along with the mid-20s temperatures, headline the end of September.

It’s likely that the Okanagan will see a lack of precipitation for the duration of fall if the above-average temperatures continue to persist through Thanksgiving, Lee said.

Environment Canada recognizes the end of fall on Nov. 30.

“Compared to last year, we are lacking those systems that become more of a theme for our fall months,” the meteorologist said.

“Because we have been seeing above-average temperatures, don’t be surprised if this month (September) is one of the warmer months on record, especially in the Interior.”

READ MORE: UPDATE: Suspect car found after shots fired at Vernon home

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Environment Canada weatherKelownaNewsOkanaganPenticton

