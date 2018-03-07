There is still plenty of snow on the ground in the Shuswap but temperatures are warming rapidly.

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

Temperatures in the area may come close to records but are not forecasted to exceed them.

Trevor Smith a meteorologist at Environment Canada said the warmer weather is on its way with highs forecasted at approximately 10 degrees over the weekend before climbing to 14 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. He said temperatures in the low double digits will be typical across the Okanagan-Shuswap. He said even the temperatures in the low teens are unlikely to break records as the record high for March 12 is 16.7 degrees and the record for the following day is 19.8 degrees. A high of 20.6 degrees was the warmest temperature ever recorded in March in Salmon Arm.

He added on March 6 Salmon Arm had the most snow on the ground for that date since records were kept.

According to the provincial river forecast centre’s bi-weekly weather station commentary issued on March 1, the overall snowpack continued to increase through the month of February. It says snowpacks are near average or slightly above average across the province, ranging from 90 to 120 per cent of normal.

