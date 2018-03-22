Wanted North Okanagan man sought

RCMP are seeking man wanted on assault with a weapon, failing to comply with probation counts

The North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Riley Daniel Crossley, wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation order. (RCMP photo)

The North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation order.

The man, Riley Daniel Crossley, is described as a 5-foot-6 Caucasian male weighing 141 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Under no circumstances should anyone confront or try to apprehend Crossley.

Anyone who has seen Crossley or has any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

