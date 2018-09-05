Wanted man thought to be in North Okanagan, Kamloops area

RCMP asking for help in locating Shane Mark Mulholland

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who may be in the North Okanagan and Kamloops area.

Shane Mark Mulholland is wanted for failure to comply with a probation order.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP has made several attempts to locate Mulholland but has been unsuccessful.

Mulholland is described as a 5’-10” tall Caucasian male weighing 221 lbs with brown hair and black eyes.

“Shane Mulholland is considered violent. Do not attempt to make contact with or apprehend this individual,” the RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information about Mulholland or where he might be is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

