Wanted man sought by Vernon police

RCMP turns to public for help locating 27-year-old man

Ravin Dugas is wanted by Vernon police and is believed to be in the North Okanagan area. (RCMP)

Vernon police are asking the public for help in locating a wanted man believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Ravin Blair Dugas, 27, is wanted by police for possession of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon and assault with a weapon.

So far, efforts to locate Dugas have been unsuccessful.

Now, RCMP is asking if the public knows where the 6-foot, 144-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes may be.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dugas is asked to contact local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

