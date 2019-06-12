Wanted man nabbed in West Kelowna

Dayton Lloyd McAlpine was arrested early Tuesday morning

West Kelowna RCMP nabbed a wanted man late Tuesday morning.

Dayton McAlpine outside a residence located along Douglas Road when police, who had been actively searching for him, made the arrest.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the arrest was made by uniformed members of the West Kelowna RCMP First Nations Policing section without incident.

McAlpine was held in police custody on the strength of the outstanding warrant for his arrest and taken before the courts. He is expected to appear in court next on June 18 at 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Wanted Okanagan man evades police

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The Bridge seeks more government investment to boost addiction recovery services
Next story
51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan basketball crews set sights on upcoming season

With coaching changes and new players, both the men’s and women’s team boast new look

VIDEO: Near collision shocks Kelowna driver when errant van runs red

Video was caught by another drivers’ dash cam

Kelowna man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

The ribbon has been cut for ‘District Market’

The new strip plaza is an extension of Landmark District

Kelowna film festival set to highlight stories in celebration of Pride

LGBT2Q+ stories will be showcased at the two-night event

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

We could see some rain this week

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

Summerland Skatepark to officially open on June 22

New facility in Summerland has been in use since early spring

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Most Read