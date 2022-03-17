Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)

Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)

Wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan

Vernon RCMP on the hunt for Dustin Heltman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year-old Dustin Daniel Heltman.

Heltman is wanted for breach of release order and driving while disqualified and is believed to be in the North Okanagan and Shuswap area.

He is approximately six-feet-tall, weighs 190 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Heltman was arrested in December 2020, at which time he was a Grindrod resident.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dustin Heltman, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Heltman arrested following Westside Road police incident

READ MORE: Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Previous story
BC Hydro draws closer to second power line for West Kelowna and area customers
Next story
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Crystal Head, of Vernon, was Interior Health's first nurse prescriber. (Photo submitted)
Vernon nurses among the first to tackle ‘toxic drug crisis’

(File photo)
Ukrainian sister city goes before Kelowna city council approval

Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss each scored for the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, March 16, in their 4-1 B.C. Hockey League win over the Centennials in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers rally in third to beat Merritt

(File photo/Capital News)
BC Hydro draws closer to second power line for West Kelowna and area customers