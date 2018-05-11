Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Wanted: Kelowna scientists to inspire children

Science World needs your help in its latest program

Science World is looking for Okanagan scientists to get kids excited about science through its Scientists and Innovators in the Schools program.

The SIS program invites scientists, engineers, and post-secondary students to volunteer their time to share their expertise on topics such as robotics, engineering, health, biology, technology or the environment, with classes around the province. The in-school presentations are available to grades K–12 and SIS visits are free, said an SIS news release.

To better serve communities in the Okanagan, SIS is holding a communication workshop in Kelowna, for science and engineering professionals interested in finding out more about this program. The workshop will take place Tuesday, May 22, at Okanagan College, between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The workshop is free, but registration is required.

“Scientists and Innovators in the Schools gives students the opportunity to learn from experienced scientists and benefit from their first-hand knowledge,” said Pauline Finn, VP of community engagement, Science World. “The program is enlightening for kids because they learn how the concepts in their textbooks are applied in real life. When local scientists participate, kids are excited to learn about the science that’s going on right in their own backyards.”

To register email sis@scienceworld.ca.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Just Posted

Wanted: Kelowna scientists to inspire children

Science World needs your help in its latest program

2015 Kelowna-Lake Country federal election deal led to contraventions of Elections Act

But Elections Canada commissioner says Green Party won’t be prosecuted for supporting Liberal

Lake Country short-term rentals up for approval

Council will decide Tuesday to start the process to allow short-term rentals

B.C. 2017 disaster report: Extreme weather here to stay

Report cites need to prepare for “the new normal”

Armstrong issues advanced evacuation alert

Residents near Willowdale Drive, Patterson Avenue and lower Becker Street are to be ready to leave

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

Fair gentlemen honoured in Armstrong

IPE plants tree in memory of Don McLearn and Thys Haambuckers

Evidence being reviewed on Eagle Pass Summit lookout

Statutory decision maker to rule on reconstructed cabin, fine for volunteers

B.C. town proposes homes with a place to park your plane

Residential development at the Princeton. B.C. airport could put town on the aviation map

Number of kids rushed to BC Children’s after fall from windows doubles

Fifteen kids were brought to BC Children’s Hospital from May-September 2017 after these falls

Most Read