Walmart to match up to $10,000 nationally Salvation Army donations

On Sat., Dec. 15, Walmart Canada will be matching all donations made to Salvation Army Christmas Kettles across Canada to a total of $100,000.

“This is a great way to maximize your donation” said Donna Thibideau, director of business administration for The Salvation Army. “Walmart Canada has generously provided this match day for the past several years. We are so thankful for their support and partnership. It is a great way for the community to stretch their donation dollars.”

All donations received at The Salvation Army Kettles located at the Walmart locations in both Kelowna and West Kelowna will receive a percentage of the $100,000 match in accordance to the funds raised at Walmart locations across the country.

