Walmart adds deliveries to Okanagan locations

Walmarts in Kelowna and West Kelowna now deliver direct to homes

In times as little as an hour, Okanagan residents can get deliveries straight to the door from Walmart.

In a partnership with the app Instacart, shoppers are able to receive their purchases from the Kelowna and West Kelowna locations. The on-demand deliveries at the Okanagan locations are two of 200 Walmart stores from across Canada that now offer the service.

“Canadian families are busy. By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we’re helping make life easier and more convenient for them,” said Lee Tappenden, president and CEO of Walmart Canada.

“Expanding our relationship with Instacart provides our customers with even more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart in their community.”

Customers are able to choose a delivery window in as fast as an hour or preset the schedule for more convenient times up to five days in advance. The Walmart and Instacart partnership builds off a successful pilot program in Toronto and Winnipeg which involved 17 original stores.

The service has now expanded through B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

More information on how the service works can be found at instacart.ca.

