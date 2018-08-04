Matthew Abrey

Walk around downtown to learn about Kelowna’s history

The Okanagan Heritage Museum’s historic walking tours are held every Saturday

Be a tourist in your own town this summer, or actually be a tourist

Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum guides for a historic walking tour every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Allison Wardle, programming and education summer tour guide, will take you on a tour of Kelowna’s changes in the late 1800s and 1900s with topics that stretch into the present day.

“There’s some humour, there are some more sad moments as well but we have some photos so people have visuals as well so you aren’t just talking about places, you can give them photos of real-time back then.”

She said the tours have been popular with both locals and tourists. The tours run every Saturday until Sept. 1.

The museum latest’s exhibition also details the history of swimwear in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Kelowna museum exhibition on history of swimwear

— With files from Matthew Abrey


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Highway 3 reopened after crews work two new wildfires
Next story
Plane landing in Kelowna reported to have minor issues

Just Posted

Plane landing in Kelowna reported to have minor issues

Emergency crews are on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

Walk around downtown to learn about Kelowna’s history

The Okanagan Heritage Museum’s historic walking tours are held every Saturday

RCMP search for suspect of Kelowna food truck robbery

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help to solve these crimes.… Continue reading

Update: Highway 3 reopened after crews work two new wildfires

While the Snowy Mountain wildfire continues to rage, crews are actioning two new fires

West Kelowna bookstore features author book signing

Kevin Weisbeck will be at Mad Hatter Bookstore Aug. 18

Campers parked on B.C. highway get a suprise from a cougar

Video shows animal slowly approaching vehicle until engine starts

Gordy Mannes Memorial races honours B.C. speedway legend

Penticton Speedway hosts their biggest event of the season

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

UPDATED: 1 man dead after tornado rips through Manitoba community

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Most Read