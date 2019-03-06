Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

VPD: Good Samaritan sought for helping woman escape alleged pervert

The incident occurred on Feb. 21 in the Marpole area of Vancouver

Vancouver police are on the hunt for a man, but it might not be why you think.

Police are asking a Good Samaritan to come forward who intervened after a man allegedly exposed himself and threatened a woman, allowing her to escape unharmed.

READ MORE: Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

The incident happened on Feb. 21 just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of Granville Street and West 71 Avenue.

“We are thankful that the man in this case intervened and we are now asking him to come forward,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. “His information is believed to be important to the investigation.”

Charges are pending against a 40-year-old Vancouver man for committing an indecent act and uttering threats.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Buckshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club
Next story
Kelowna Chamber of Commerce reacts to extension of emergency shelter

Just Posted

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce reacts to extension of emergency shelter

Chamber president, Carmen Sparg says the choice is preferable to a tent city being erected

Update: Interior Health building evacuated after threats made to staff

The IH building on Doyle Avenue was evacuated this morning

Fast-talking UBC Okanagan students to compete for $6,000

UBCO’s 3MT final takes place March 15 in Kelowna

New Lake Country middle school features transforming classrooms

Garage-like shutters will connect classrooms, so they can be opened to create larger spaces

Driver was rushed to hospital after crashing into hydro pole

Longhill Road collision caused by impaired driving

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

Buckshot and pallet fire, vandals leave mess for snowmobile club

Salmon Arm Snowblazers hope education will help deter aggressive behaviour

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Okanagan parks society treks the Fur Brigade Trail

Okanagan Similkameen Parks Society holds 54th annual general meeting

Summerland swimmers excel at provincial level

ORCA swimmers bring home nine medals, 14 top 10 finishes, and 40 personal best times

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Most Read