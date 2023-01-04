Volunteers needed in Lake Country to speak with seniors on long-term care living

The Office of the Seniors Advocate wants to know what long-term care home living is like and it needs your help.
Volunteer surveyors are needed in Lake Country – people interested in sitting down with seniors and hearing their thoughts and experiences living in long-term care.
Volunteers will go to Lake Country Lodge to visit residents on self-scheduled hours.
Anyone can apply by calling 1-877-952-9181.
Training is provided.
Surveys will start next week.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on