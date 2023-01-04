Volunteers needed in Lake Country to speak with seniors on long-term care living

The Office of the Seniors Advocate wants to know what long-term care home living is like and it needs your help.

Volunteer surveyors are needed in Lake Country – people interested in sitting down with seniors and hearing their thoughts and experiences living in long-term care.

Volunteers will go to Lake Country Lodge to visit residents on self-scheduled hours.

Anyone can apply by calling 1-877-952-9181.

Training is provided.

Surveys will start next week.

