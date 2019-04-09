Volunteers clean-up 24 tons of trash in Peachland

An ad hoc group of volunteers worked some clean-up magic in Peachland April 6.

Thanks to their efforts over a few short hours they collectively pulled just under four tons of garbage and over 10 tons of metal out of some chronic garbage hot spots.

The event, hosted by the Regional District Waste Reduction Office, acted as the official kick off to community clean-up Month which happens every April.

“We had approximately 50 dedicated volunteers take part in the clean- up. They tackled a number of chronic garbage trouble spots including the Princeton Avenue corridor, back roads near Spring Lake, the Bedford Trails and beyond. Volunteers helped yank everything from garbage to unsightly car bodies, appliances, tires, a hot tub, an old boat hull, and additional debris out of the bush,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator with the Regional Waste Reduction office.

“Fortunately, there are many that are willing to do something about it and help spread the message- take care of our beautiful community, don’t sully our natural environment.”

To arrange your own Community Clean Up event, get free litter bags and gloves, and arrange to have the garbage you collect picked up when you’re done; contact the Regional Waste Reduction office at 250-469-6250—or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

