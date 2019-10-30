The RCMP station in 100 Mile House. File photo.

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Police are investigating after a volunteer firefighter was “bumped” by a pickup truck, then thrown to the ground by its driver north of 100 Mile House.

Several first responders were called to a single-car crash on Highway 97 last Saturday night. The firefighter was helping with traffic control when he saw a man driving a black Ford truck drive up, and then try to turn around.

In doing so, the truck driver “bumped” the firefighter, causing him to fall down and accidentally hit the truck with his stop sign.

The driver got out of the vehicle and “physically threw the firefighter to the ground,” the RCMP said. He then got back in his truck and drove away.

The firefighter, who suffered minor injuries, doesn’t think the driver bumped him on purpose, but his subsequent actions “are another matter,” the RCMP said.

READ MORE: Man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

The suspect is described as 5’9” and in his forties. Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP and refer to file 2019-3984.

