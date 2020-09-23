Shuswap Middle School was one of three schools to lose a teaching position within School District #83 due to enrolment numbers impacted by COVID-19. (Shuswap Middle School/Facebook)

Volatile enrolment leads to loss of teaching staff at 3 North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

Three quarters of students using online learning program expected to return to class

A high number of students transitioning to online instruction necessitated the reduction of a teaching position at three schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

On Tuesday, Sept. 23, during the first School District #83 board of trustees meeting since classes began for the 2020-21 school year, superintendent Peter Jory delved into enrolment and the number of students who’ve opted to take part in the Education Outreach Program (EOP) – the district’s online education program. Previously available to high school students, the program was reopened this year for students in Kindergarten to Grade 8.

As of the Tuesday meeting, Jory said about 300 students had chosen the EOP route. However, he added this was expected to be a temporary situation for 75 per cent of those students who are likely to return to their regular schools before the end of the year. The remaining 25 per cent have indicated the move to EOP will be permanent for the 2020-21 school year.

“This enrolment is very fluid in both directions, with new registrations still occurring daily, and some students already returning to their regular schools,” said Jory.

With the high number of students currently in EOP, as well as students who, for other reasons, have not returned to in-class instruction, the school district was required to reduce one teaching position at three of its schools: MV Beattie Elementary in Enderby, Highland Park Elementary in Armstrong, and Shuswap Middle School in Salmon Arm.

With COVID-19, Jory explained, enrolment was difficult to predict and, with the reduced numbers, an operational decision was required. He said the staffing reductions resulted in a savings of $300,000.

Read more: COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents

Read more: Parents surveyed about reopening of School District #83 classrooms

Read more: UPDATE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

“As much as it was a tough decision to make, and it wasn’t necessarily a popular one, especially with enrolment, the board has $300,000 to spend down the road and it was our opinion that that money was going to be needed,” said Jory.

The school district had projected 6,517 students would return, and staffed schools based on that. On a positive note, Jory said about 94 per cent have come back or have agreed to do so, adding the recent provincial average was around 85 per cent.

“Currently, we have just under 180 students on soft-start, 220 in EOP temporarily, and 62 already signed up for EOP all year, with perhaps 30 more on the way,” said Jory. “Assuming everyone that says they will come back does so, we are only down 80 to 100 FTE (full-time equivalent students).

“However, there are unknowns in that range, in that if any of our soft starts or EOP returning students register elsewhere, we will not get funded for them, and the potential liability will grow.”

Trustee Quentin Bruns, who represents Enderby, Sicamous, Electoral Area E (Columbia Shuswap Regional District) and Electoral Area F (Regional District of the North Okanagan), asked what should happen if students currently using the online program decide later in the school year that they wish to transition back to in-class instruction. Jory said the school district would take them if there’s space, or would try to find space for them. In the case of rural schools, like MV Beattie, Jory said if going to a neighbouring school isn’t feasible for the student, the school district would look at going over the contract to find them space.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four-hour wait time to book child’s COVID test concerns Kelowna parent
Next story
Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter death of boyfriend

Just Posted

Lake Country residents invited to online series on dementia

Demystifying Advocacy is a free, two-part series for residents affected by dementia

30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Allegedly stolen puppy reunited with owners in Kelowna

The puppy was reportedly turned into the RCMP

Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on live event workers sparks Canadian movement

Four-hour wait time to book child’s COVID test concerns Kelowna parent

Interior Health is asking for patience as they experience an increase in calls and testing requests

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

No one found in creek in Vernon water rescue ‘so far’: deputy fire chief

First responders are responding to reports of an individaul stuck in the creek

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Most Read