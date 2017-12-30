Visibility poor on Okanagan-Shuswap highways

Limited visibility and compact snow are creating challenging conditions on Okanagan and Shuswap highways.

Drive BC reports blowing snow and poor visibility on Highway 97 from the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) Junction at Monte Creek to 21 km south of Falkland.

Similar conditions are being reported on Highway 97B from the Highway 97A junction in Enderby to the TCH junction in Salmon Arm. Highway 97A between Mara Lake and Sicamous is also experiencing blowing snow and limited visibility.

Compact snow on the highway is being reported on Highway 33 from McColloch Road to the Mission Creek Bridge and from Kelowna to the Highway 97 junction.

Highway 97 is also covered in compact snow between Kelowna and its junction with Airport Road. Compact snow was also reported on highway 97 in Lake Country.

The stretch of Highway 97 between Summerland and the Highway 97C junction also experienced compact snow.

Environment Canada forecasts a 60 per cent chance of more flurries this morning across most of the Okanagan-Shuswap area before the weather clears around noon. Vernon’s forecast shows a snowfall of two to four centimeters before the storm ends later in the day.