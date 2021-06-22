A new air cleaning technology will be installed at Unisus School in Summerland. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Virus cleaning pilot set for Unisus School in Summerland

Summerland-based lighting company to install technology at private school

A Summerland-based lighting company will install the first to market virus-busting light system at Unisus School in Summerland.

CNJ Lighting Solutions is partnering with Canadian manufacturer NexNord Inc. of Brantford Ontario, to install the Titan, the only UVC LED product on the market that is powerful and robust enough to clean 2,000 cubic feet per minute (57 cubic metres per minute) of air when installed into an HVAC system.

Officials with CNJ say air pathogens are challenges for schools even without the COVID-19 pandemic. The installation will fill a critical link in terms of providing a clean and safe learning environment.

“Unisus School will be a showcase for the air cleaning power of the Titan, ensuring harmful pathogens such as COVID-19, are captured from the room and inactivated prior to spreading through a building, protecting the health of students and staff,” said Nancy Wilson, director of operations for CNJ.

“Ultimately CNJ Lighting plans to install this system in hospitals, nursing homes, sports arenas, retail environments, and residential settings. The Titan efficiently and effectively cleans the air in all buildings using a forced air handling system.”

“NexNord is proud to partner with CNJ Lighting Solutions and Unisus School in showcasing the Titan product,” said Dave Bowen, director of sales for NexNord. “We believe the Titan will give all of us the confidence to once again enter our schools, businesses, arenas and homes, that are free of harmful pathogens.”

The lights are installed into a building’s air ducts and, as the air flows past the lights, this powerful 70-watt UVC lamp, performing at 280 nanometers, deactivates the DNA of the organism rendering it harmless. It also prevents the biofilm buildup on HVAC coils.

