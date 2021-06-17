Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Richard Wagner speaks during a news conference to update Canadians on the work of the Supreme Court, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Richard Wagner speaks during a news conference to update Canadians on the work of the Supreme Court, in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Virtual Supreme Court hearings to continue beyond pandemic, chief justice says

Richard Wagner says video technology has improved efficiency, saving time and travel costs

Canada’s chief justice says the Supreme Court will continue to hold virtual hearings beyond the COVID-19 pandemic if participants agree to them.

At a news conference today, Richard Wagner says video technology has improved efficiency, saving time and travel costs for those taking part in hearings.

The Supreme Court began holding hearings via videoconference last year to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Other courts across the country were also forced to quickly adapt, allowing use of audio and video technology for hearings as well as more digital documents.

Wagner cautions, however, that the court system should not become completely virtual.

He notes some communities lack the robust internet systems to conduct online hearings, and in many cases testimony should be given in person to preserve the solemnity of the process.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

Law and justiceSupreme Court

Previous story
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID vaccine 1st-dose shots: health officials
Next story
Ribfest returns to Penticton

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Public Schools is assisting with the distribution of a donation of $500 to every Grade 12 graduating student in the school district. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Grade 12 grads get $500 surprise

Anonymous donor gifts $500 to every Grade 12 student

The Kelowna school trustee by-election takes place Saturday, June 26, for the Central Okanagan School District. (Contributed
Meet the Kelowna trustee by-election candidates

Four candidates look to fill vacant seat on board of education

(City of Enderby photo)
Enderby council honours local volunteer ‘cornerstone’

Melvin Slater receives the Lifetime Civic Merit Award for his decades of work with service organizations

A vehicle was fully engulfed in flames before around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Kerry Hutter - contributed)
UPDATE: Kelowna man cuffed after carjacking in Vernon

Crime spree: Man robs couple at Coldstream lookout at gunpoint, sets a vehicle ablaze

A black bear walks across the street (UBCO/Contributed)
UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation

A new study uses computer modelling to look at the best strategies to reduce human-bear conflict

Bear wanders Kelowna on June 15. (Michelle Wallace/Facebook)
Bear climbs fence, uses crosswalk in Kelowna

The bear was spotted on Baron Road Wednesday evening

Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw will address unsightly properties as well as behaviour in public spaces, snow and ice removal and more. (Contributed)
Summerland’s Good Neighbour Bylaw to address unsightly properties

New bylaw replaces four existing bylaws

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for the 2018 Canada Day festival. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Festivals Kelowna cancels Canada Day celebrations for second year in a row

The group cited logistic issues in their announcement

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Most Read