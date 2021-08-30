(Left to right) Brian Rogers (People’s Party), Cade Desjarlais (NDP), Tim Krupa (Liberal), Imre Szeman (Green) and Tracy Gray (Conservative) will be seeking to represent Kelowna-Lake Country in Ottawa this fall. (Contributed)

Virtual election forum scheduled for Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All registered candidates in Kelowna-Lake Country were invited to attend

Residents in Kelowna-Lake Country will have an opportunity to meet their federal candidates in an upcoming virtual election forum.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce and the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual election forum on Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The forum will focus on priorities for the next parliament and critical issues such as affordable housing. It will also focus on inter-provincial trade, infrastructure investments, global competitiveness and responding to labour market demands.

All registered candidates in Kelowna-Lake Country have been invited to the forum to talk about their platforms. The list of candidates include:

  • Brian Rogers – People’s Party of Canada
  • Cade Desjarlais – NDP
  • Imre Szeman – Green Party
  • Tim Krupa – Liberal Party
  • Tracy Gray – Conservative Party

Candidates will have two minutes at the start of the forum to introduce themselves and will then be asked questions prepared in advance by the chambers. Participants can send a question in advance to hello@kelownachamber.org but must not be directed to any specific candidate. All candidates will be provided with an opportunity for concluding remarks at the end.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers will be moderating the forum.

To register for the event, please visit the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce website.

READ MORE: Meet the candidates: Kelowna-Lake Country

