Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, Kelowna RCMP received a report of mischief in progress, where a shirtless male suspect was said to be throwing rocks at vehicles parked in the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. (File)

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a “series of careless acts” which led to a father trying to restrain a man who was allegedly throwing rocks at cars on Monday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, RCMP officers responded to reports of a shirtless man throwing rocks at parked vehicles around the 2000-block of Harvey Avenue. Witnesses told RCMP the man continued to damage parked vehicles on the south side of Harvey Avenue as he rode his bike westbound.

READ MORE: Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

READ MORE: Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

That’s when an air of vigilantism struck a Kelowna father.

“A civilian who had been inside one of those vehicles with his young child, jumped out and confronted the suspect,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“The adult male sustained non-life threatening injuries during his attempt to physically restrain the suspect. Thankfully, his child was not harmed during the incident.”

Following the altercation, the suspect entered a nearby business where he was apprehended by RCMP officers as he attempted to flee out the back door.

The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old Kelowna man who was wanted on unrelated warrants. He was held in police custody and faces a number of criminal charges.

Any witnesses or victims of the incident who have not yet reached out to the Kelowna RCMP are asked to do so by calling 250-762-3300.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

Just Posted

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Kelowna man faces charges after fleeing on foot from stolen sedan

The man fled from police on foot after being spotted inside a stolen car

Learn wildfire coping skills at CMHA Kelowna workshop

Effects of devastating fires are far reaching, impacting mental health and well being

Province responds to misspelled ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign

The sign near Big White was spotted last week and sparked confusion

Kelowna Falcons score 28 runs in lost series

The Falcons lost a three-game series to the Bend Elks of Oregon, U.S.

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

No joke: ‘Extra’ sweet $500,000 win for Kamloops woman

“My friend came over for breakfast and told me someone in Kamloops had won. I told her, jokingly, that it was me….”

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Police seek whereabouts of wanted Okanagan man

Brent Thomas Doyle is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds

Hurlburt tradition honoured at new Okanagan Lake park

Former kids camp sold to city, developed into Okanagan Lake park

Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Ashley Simpson’s pink suitcase inspires program for colour-specific drone search

Corvette flees police, smashes two vehicles on Highway 97C

Corvette flees police in Merritt heads to Kelowna on Sunday

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read