VIDEO: Woman arrested at Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear mask, leave

RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming

A woman being arrested at a Kelowna Value Village after refusing to wear a mask on Nov. 22.(@Jules50278750/Twitter)

A Kelowna woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 22) after allegedly refusing to wear a mask at Value Village in Rutland.

Officers attended the scene just after 4 p.m., after receiving complaints a woman was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance. Several officers tried to convince the woman to leave but eventually had to apprehend and forcibly remove the woman from the store.

The RCMP claims the woman was uncooperative with officers, striking them a number of times and screaming as she was being escorted out of the store.

The 41-year-old woman has been released, pending a future court date and the BC Prosecution Service is currently considering charges for causing a disturbance and obstructing an officer.

Kelowna RCMP stated businesses have the responsibility due to the recent public health order to ask their patrons to wear face coverings or non-medical masks while on-premises and to refuse service for non-compliance. Individuals have the right not to attend businesses if they decide not to wear a mask.

Ultimately, the RCMP stated its goal right now is to “educate and encourage” members of the public who are not following safety measures to do so.

READ MORE: Anti-maskers yell at Kelowna café-owner who was holding her baby

READ MORE: ‘End the lock-down’ protesters hit the streets in Penticton

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus